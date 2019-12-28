10 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack

At least 10 Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on a military base in the southern province of Helmand on Saturday, officials said.

"There were 18 soldiers in the base at the time of the attack providing security for the people of Sangin. Four soldiers were wounded and four repelled the Taliban attack bravely," Nawab Zadran a spokesman for 215 Maiwand Army Corps in southern Afghanistan said.

The Taliban dug a tunnel into the military base in Sangin district and then blew it up before their fighters could attack the compound, Zadran said.

Provincial spokesman Omar Zawak confirmed the attack.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the blast.

This was another attack by the Taliban amid its peace talks with the US to end violence in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, seven Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on a base in Balkh.

Earlier in winters, a slowdown in attacks is observed as Taliban fighters return to their villages and snow and ice make it difficult to carry out the attacks. But in recent years, the fighting continues in all seasons.

