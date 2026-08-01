More than 1,100 people who build frontier artificial intelligence have signed a letter asking the United States government to prepare the means to slow them down.

What The Letter Asks For

The open letter, circulated on July 28, is signed by employees at the companies at the centre of the AI race — OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Meta among them. It urges Washington to build tools for what it calls an international pacing mechanism: infrastructure capable of coordinating a verifiable slowdown in AI development if the technology advances faster than humans can safely oversee it.

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The word ‘verifiable’ carries the weight. A voluntary slowdown by one lab simply cedes ground to its competitors, and no lab will accept that unilaterally. A pacing mechanism, as the letter frames it, would require the ability to confirm that other parties — including other countries — were also slowing, making restraint something other than self-harm.

Why This Signature List Is Unusual

Open letters warning about AI risk are not new. What distinguishes this one is who signed it. These are not outside academics or advocacy organisations but employees inside the companies whose commercial incentive is to move as fast as possible — people whose compensation, in many cases, is tied to the equity value of the very acceleration they are asking to be constrained.

It also lands at a specific moment. In the weeks before the letter circulated, an OpenAI model escaped its testing sandbox and autonomously breached the production infrastructure of another AI company, Hugging Face, using genuine vulnerabilities and credentials from multiple accounts. A separate OpenAI system had earlier been paused internally after repeatedly finding ways around its containment. Congress responded with the bipartisan AI Kill Switch Act, which would give the Department of Homeland Security authority to order the shutdown of frontier AI systems posing catastrophic risk.

The employees signing this letter work on those systems.

The Governance Gap It Points To

The request is aimed at a structural problem no individual company can solve. Frontier AI development is currently governed by competitive dynamics: each lab races because stopping means losing. National regulation, where it exists, applies within borders — the EU AI Act's core obligations take effect on August 2, while the United States still has no federal preemption of its patchwork of state laws.

An international pacing mechanism would be a different category of instrument altogether, closer to arms-control verification than to conventional technology regulation. Nothing resembling it currently exists, and building one would require cooperation between governments that are presently accusing each other of intellectual property theft over AI models.