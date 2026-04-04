/'Your sons under more danger with Trump': Iran replies to US woman's plea on social media

A woman, who claimed that she is the mother of a fighter pilot who reportedly went missing since an F-15 jet of the US military was downed in Iran, has received a firm response from Iranian embassies in Pakistan and South Africa. They warned that her sons faced "more danger" under President Donald Trump than in Iranian custody.

"Be sure your sons are more in danger with DJ Trump than in custody in Iran. Pray he's kept captive by Iran than found by US rescue teams! As Muslim and civilised Iranians, we know how to treat captives in custody with dignity and respect," the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan wrote.

While the embassy in South Africa said: "In Iran, long before so-called humanitarian laws were written, the rights of POWs (prisoners of war) were already defined. We do not treat POWs like your savage allies, the Zionists. We have an Iranian civilization. We do not live like in the Stone Age, like America".

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The response by the embassies followed after the mother pleaded on social media saying, “Please keep the two F-15 pilots who were shot down in your prayers tonight. One of my sons is a fighter pilot, and I still haven't heard any news from him or his unit. My heart is heavy with worry. Please pray for all the pilots and their families.”

Iran shoots down US military aircraft

Iran claimed to have shot down two US military aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters on Friday. It is for the first time in more than 20 years that American fighter jets have been shot down by enemy fire.

Iran shot down a US F15-E Strike Eagle fighter jet, after which US officials said a pilot was rescued while a search is still underway for a second service member.

Iranian state media also said that Iranian defence forces also hit an A-10 Warthog attack aircraft of US that crashed in the Persian Gulf region.