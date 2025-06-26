/'You've been the worst!': Hegseth explodes at Fox journalist during Israel-Iran war briefing - Here's how it went

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday (June 26) got into a clash with one of the most senior reporters at the Pentagon, Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin, when she asked about the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and enriched uranium in Iran.

This comes days after the US attacked Iranian nuclear facilities including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, claiming that it has destroyed these facilities and Iran will not be able to make nuclear weapon.

During a press conference on Thursday, Hegseth was addressing "intelligence leak" claims days after US President Donald Trump announced ceasefire.

Hegseth aid that he was unaware of any intelligence suggesting Iran had moved any of its highly enriched uranium to shield it from US strikes. "I'm not aware of any intelligence that I've reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be, moved or otherwise," he said.

When his former colleague and Fox News reporter Griffin asked him about the movement of enriched uranium from the Fordow site, Hegseth dodged the question, and attacked Griffin with words.

"Because you cheer against Trump so hard, in your DNA and in your blood, cheer Against Trump because you want him not to be successful so bad, you have to cheer against the efficacy," he said, addressing the media.

Griffin asked Hegseth, "Are you certain none of that highly enriched uranium was moved?" Hegseth frustratedly replied, "Jennifer, you've been about the worst. The one who misrepresents the most intentionally.”

The Fox reporter did not like the remark, and said, "I take issue with that."

Hegseth during the briefing said that strikes in Iran were highly successful, it was a resounding success and brought the end of the war. "Trump created the conditions to end war destroying Iran's nuclear capabilities", calling it a "historic moment."