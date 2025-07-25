/‘You ought to be talking about BILL CLINTON! I NEVER went to the island’: Trump on Epstein Files

US President Donald Trump, once again dodged the claims of his involvement in the Epstein Files and called out Bill Clinton. When reporters asked him about the Epstein Files, the American president said, "You ought to be talking about Bill Clinton. Who went to the island 28 times. I never went to the island." When a reporter asked him if he wrote a letter to Jeffrey Epstein, Trump said, “I don't even know what they are talking about. Now, anybody could have written the letter and used my name. That's happened a lot.”

Hasn't thought about pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell

Trump also said that he hasn’t thought about pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned former girlfriend of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn as he departed for Scotland, Trump said he’s allowed to do it but hasn’t considered granting a pardon to Maxwell.

Trump added that he “certainly can’t talk about pardons now.” The Justice Department’s No. 2 official met with Maxwell on Thursday as the department promises transparency following backlash over an earlier refusal to release more records in the Epstein investigation.

'Hamas didn't really want to make a deal'

Trump also talked about the Israel-Hamas war and said, “Hamas didn't really want to make a deal. I think they want to die. They're gonna have to finish the job. They're gonna have to fight and they're gonna have to clean it up. You're gonna have to get rid of it.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is going to Scotland as his family business gets ready for the August 13 opening of a new golf course in Aberdeenshire that is advertised as “the greatest 36 holes in golf.” While in the United Kingdom, Trump will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss trade, he has said a meeting will occur at “probably one of my properties”.

The US president also talked about the decision by France's Emmanuel Macron to recognise a Palestinian state as pointless. “He's a very good guy, I like him, but that statement doesn't carry weight.”



South Park grills Trump over Epstein files

The American animated series - South Park - returned on TV after 2.5 years on Wednesday (July 23) with Season 27. But what grabbed eyeballs was the premiere of its first episode that showed US President Donald Trump in bed with Satan. This holds significance as the American president is facing trouble amid the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein sexual offence cases. The key theme of the series included government censorship, the death of wokeness, ChatGPT, and religion in the nation’s public schools, The Hollywood Reporter reported.