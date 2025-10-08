/'You are a transformative president': Canada PM Carney praises Trump for 'bringing peace' between India-Pakistan

Canadian PM Mark Carney, on his second White House visit this year, praised Donald Trump as a for bringing peace between India and Pakistan. Their talks covered trade, Gaza, and Ukraine, and other issues.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his second visit to the White House this year praised US President Donald Trump calling him a “transformative president" for bringing “peace” between India and Pakistan, and other conflicting nations.
“You are a transformative president… the transformation in the economy, unprecedented commitments of NATO partners to defence spending, peace from India, Pakistan through to Azerbaijan, Armenia, disabling Iran as the force of terror,” Carney said during bilateral talks with Trump in the Oval Office, as Trump nodded.
Also read |Canada’s Mark Carney to hold first call with Trump today as Canada warns 'US is no longer a reliable partner'
This comes a day after Trump claimed that he played a key role in ending the military conflict between India and Pakistan by using trade threats. Claiming that it was his aggressive tariff strategy pushed two nuclear-armed nations toward a ceasefire during a period of heightened conflict earlier this year, Trump said that he is the global peacemaker.
Also read | ‘We don’t need ANYTHING from Canada’: Trump blasts Canada ahead of first meeting with PM Carney at White House
On Tuesday (Oct 7), the two leaders held discussions on various topics, including trade, the Gaza war, and the Russia-Ukraine war. During their meeting, Trump stated that the US has a “natural business conflict” with its neighbour, adding that Canada would “get the right deal” from his administration.
Also read | Trump-Carney meet: Canadian president says he would ‘get the right deal’ as Trump mentions ‘natural business conflict’
The visit by the Canadian leader, who was repeatedly touted as a “great leader” by Trump, marked his second visit to the White House since taking office in April. Unlike last time, Trump said that Canadian leader and his delegation will walk away “happy” because their relationship has come a long way in last few months. The US president added that his country had a “natural conflict” over business with its neighbour as manufacturers were competing for the same market. Although he added that there was “nothing wrong with it.” Time and again in his second term, Trump has claimed Canada to be the 51st state of the United States, much to the disapproval of the Canadian leaders.