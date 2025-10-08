/'You are a transformative president': Canada PM Carney praises Trump for 'bringing peace' between India-Pakistan

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his second visit to the White House this year praised US President Donald Trump calling him a “transformative president" for bringing “peace” between India and Pakistan, and other conflicting nations.

“You are a transformative president… the transformation in the economy, unprecedented commitments of NATO partners to defence spending, peace from India, Pakistan through to Azerbaijan, Armenia, disabling Iran as the force of terror,” Carney said during bilateral talks with Trump in the Oval Office, as Trump nodded.

This comes a day after Trump claimed that he played a key role in ending the military conflict between India and Pakistan by using trade threats. Claiming that it was his aggressive tariff strategy pushed two nuclear-armed nations toward a ceasefire during a period of heightened conflict earlier this year, Trump said that he is the global peacemaker.

Trump- Carney Meeting

On Tuesday (Oct 7), the two leaders held discussions on various topics, including trade, the Gaza war, and the Russia-Ukraine war. During their meeting, Trump stated that the US has a “natural business conflict” with its neighbour, adding that Canada would “get the right deal” from his administration.