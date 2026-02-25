/'You are a murderer': Angry Ilhan Omar shouts 'liar' as Trump slams 'Somali pirates in Minnesota' - WATCH

During his State of Union address on Tuesday (Feb 24), US President Donald Trump praised his administration's crackdown on illegal immigration and claimed that “Somali pirates had ransacked Minnesota through bribery, corruption and lawlessness.” He blamed the previous administration under Joe Biden for open borders and criticised their immigration and sanctuary policies. As Trump spoke, Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, who was present in the House, called the POTUS a “liar” who should be ashamed of killing Americans.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What Trump said?

Talking about fraud and corruption in America, Trump said, "When it comes to the corruption that is plundering America, there has been no more stunning example than Minnesota…where members of the Somali community have pillaged $19 billion from the American taxpayer."He continued,

“Importing these cultures through unrestricted immigration and open borders brings those problems right here to the USA…This is the kind of corruption that shreds the fabric of a nation." Trump subsequently announced a new federal initiative ‘war on fraud’ to be led by Vice President JD Vance to stop “corruption that is plundering America.”

What Ilhan Omar responded?

Ilhan Omar, a Somalia-born Minnesota Democrat was seen yelling from her seat in the chamber as Trump spoke. She repeated the word “liar” a couple of times when the POTUS spoke about “illegal aliens” and immigration policies. “You have killed Americans,” she was repeatedly heard shouting. “You are the murderer who killed Americans. You should be ashamed of yourself,” she said from her seat in the chamber. She also shared a video of the incident and wrote on X, ”Donald Trump killed two of my constituents. He is a liar and should be ashamed of himself.

Omar was referring to the killing of two US citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good from Minnesota by Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Trump has repeatedly targeted Omar’s Somali heritage, calling her a "scammer" and a “disgrace.” He has even called Omar a “fake congresswoman.”

Trump names Nancy Pelosi