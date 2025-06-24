Iran struck US base Al-Udeid in neighbouring Qatar in Operation Besharat Fatah. The strikes were launched a day after the US B-2 bombers conducted airstrikes in Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Social media is abuzz with analysis and reports of the satellite imagery that shows the before and after of a nuclear site. And now, US President Donald Trump has hit out at journalists for ‘working especially hard on this falsehood’.

He took to Truth Social, to write, “The sites that we hit in Iran were totally destroyed, and everyone knows it. Only the Fake News would say anything different in order to try and demean, as much as possible — And even they say they were ‘pretty well destroyed!’”

He further doubted the credibility of media and went to write, “Working especially hard on this falsehood is Allison Cooper of Fake News CNN, Dumb Brian L. Roberts, Chairman of “Con”cast, Jonny Karl of ABC Fake News, and always, the Losers of, again, Concast’s NBC Fake News. It never ends with the sleazebags in the Media, and that’s why their Ratings are at an ALL TIME LOW — ZERO CREDIBILITY!”

Though this isn’t the first time Trump has indulged in such targeting, in the past he has question credibility of journalist based on his own analysis.

Following the attack on US base in Doha, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, “We neither initiated the war nor wanted it.”

In his X post, he added, “…but we will not leave the aggression against. We will stand by the security of this… with all our being and respond to every wound on Iran's body with faith, wisdom, and determination. God, take care of us.”