/‘Will cope with new sanctions’: Lavrov on Trump’s ultimatum, severe tariff threat

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded to US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Russia on the Ukraine ceasefire deal in 50 days or face 100% tariffs and said on Tuesday that his country was ready to cope with the new sanctions and wondered what was driving Trump to make such threats. “We want to understand what the US President is moved by,” Lavrov said while addressing a press conference at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers’ meeting in China. “I have no doubt we will cope with new sanctions,” he added.

Lavrov’s remarks come a day after Trump said the US could impose “secondary tariffs” as high as 100% on Russia if it does not agree to a deal to end the Ukraine war within 50 days.

Expressing displeasure with Moscow, on Monday, Trump issued a 50-day ultimatum to Russia for reaching a peace agreement with Ukraine and outlined a NATO-backed military assistance plan for Kyiv, supported by alliance members

“We’re very, very unhappy with them. And we’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days. Tariffs at about 100 per cent, you’d call them secondary tariffs,” Trump said on Monday.

Russia dismisses Trump’s threats as ‘unacceptable’

Earlier in the day, Russian officials dismissed Trump’s tariff threats and called the 50-day ultimatum “unacceptable”.

Sergei Lavrov’s deputy, Ryabkov said on Tuesday, “We first and foremost note that any attempts to make demands—especially ultimatums—are unacceptable for us,” said a report by Russia’s state-run news service Tass.

Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said at a news briefing on Tuesday that the remarks made by Trump concern Russian President Vladimir Putin “personally”.

“The latest statements from the US president are very serious. Something in them concerns President [Vladimir] Putin personally,” Tass quoted Peskov as saying. “We will certainly need time to analyse the rhetoric from Washington,” he added.

Trump cautioned that failure to end the Ukraine war would result in the imposition of stringent tariffs on Russia’s trading partners to hamper Moscow’s war-funding capabilities.

The peace negotiations for resolving the conflict, which is in its fourth year, have reached an impasse.