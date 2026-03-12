/'We know where Iranian 'sleeper cells' are', claims Trump as FBI issues alert in California for likely drone attack

United States President Donald Trump, on Wednesday (March 11), while speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, said that the US is in very good shape and said that the US has eyes on all of them. “We know where the 'Iranian sleeper cells' are, and we are going to look very strongly at the Straits,” he claimed. Speaking in Kentucky earlier on Wednesday, Trump told supporters, “We won. We won, in the first hour it was over, but we won,” in Iran, without offering substantial evidence to support the claim. However, his administration has delivered mixed messages regarding the timeline for US military operations in the country.

During the speech in Kentucky, the president also explained how he selected the name Operation Epic Fury for the campaign. “They gave me, like, 20 names. And I’m like, falling asleep. I didn’t like any of them. Then I see Epic Fury. I said, ‘I like that name," the president was quoted as saying.

FBI issues alert in California

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned police departments across California about a possible security threat involving drones that could be launched from offshore vessels. According to an alert reviewed by ABC News, the drones could potentially be used in retaliation for the United States military actions against Iran. The warning was circulated in late February, shortly before the Trump administration started its ongoing military campaign against the Islamic Republic. Officials said the alert was intended to help state and local law enforcement prepare for potential unconventional threats.