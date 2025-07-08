/‘We get a lot of bull…. thrown at us by Putin,’ says Trump, slams Russian leadership

President Donald Trump criticised Russian leadership while discussing the Ukraine War with reporters during his Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday and expressed his displeasure with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying, “We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin… you want to know the truth. He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.” Trump frequently said on the campaign trail that he could end the war in Ukraine in one day—a claim that did not bear out.

Trump said, “I’m not happy with Putin, I can tell you that much right now, because he’s killing a lot of people,” while adding that he is also open to additional sanctions on Russia.

Talking about US support to Ukraine, Trump said, “They had the benefit of unbelievable equipment... We gave them far more because Biden shouldn’t have done that... We should’ve given less than Europe... The Ukrainians, whether you think it’s unfair we gave all that money or not, they were very brave.”

US bombing of Iran ‘reestablished deterrence’

Referring to the strikes on Iran, the president praised the US military and the B2 bombers that took out Iran’s nuclear facilities. He said, “Those machines flew for 37 straight hours. They didn’t stop. They went skedaddle... They dropped the bombs and somebody said skedaddle... And every bomb hit its mark and hit it incredibly.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said during the meeting that the recent US bombing of Iran “reestablished deterrence."

“It reversed what happened in Afghanistan,” Hegseth said, referring to the chaotic US withdrawal from the country under former president Joe Biden. “What was demonstrated on the world stage was American military might and capability,” added Hegseth.

Trump echoed Hegseth, saying the United States’ “so-called enemies” paid close attention to the Iran strikes.

“They watched every minute of it,” he added.

Slams media for ‘phony reporting’ on Operation Midnight Hammer

Trump then slammed the media for their ‘phony reporting’ on Operation Midnight Hammer, and said, “I always like confronting because otherwise the public doesn’t know that you’re a bunch of crooked people ... the media has to straighten out their act. The media’s down to 17% approval.”

In his remarks on the fatal flooding in Texas, Trump said that he would travel to Texas on Friday with first lady Melania Trump.

Trump spent a chunk of the Cabinet meeting praising the US military’s strikes on Iran while criticizing media coverage of the strikes.

Several minutes at the start of the meeting were dedicated to the Texas response, during which Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was the main speaker.

“Texas is strong and the people of Texas are incredibly strong... We still are looking for people... They will continue until they find every single person and we will continue to help them,” she said.