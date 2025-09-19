Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /World
‘We expect that...’: India reacts to Pakistan, Saudi Arabia’s defence pact

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 19, 2025, 17:44 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 18:48 IST
File photo Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India reacted to Saudi Arabia's recent defence agreement with Pakistan on Friday (September 19), saying India and Riyadh will keep in mind the mutual interests and sensitivities.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while addressing the weekly press briefing, said, "India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership which has deepened considerably in the last several years. We expect that this strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities."

A day earlier, Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The government was aware that this development, which formalizes a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration."

He further said that India will "study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability."

The defence deal between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stated that any attack on either country will be considered “an aggression against both”. The pact came just days after Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Qatar.

According to the joint statement, the agreement builds on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and is based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity.

About the Author

