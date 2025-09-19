/‘Infiltration took place’: KP Oli alleges conspiracy behind Nepal protests, questions automatic weapons used

Nepal's ousted prime minister KP Oli marked the Constitution Day of the country with a Facebook post on Friday (September 19). Oli, who resigned and fled the country after a massive Gen Z protest over corruption, questioned the use of automatic weapons in the protest, saying that the Nepalese Police do not have those.

Oli wrote in his post, “Today is Constitution Day. The day the constitution was made, by the constitution that was elected by the Nepalese people after struggling for 70 years. The day when the democratic republic, a federal inclusive system and the rights of the people were established."



“The Constitution was issued overcoming the blockade and the challenges arising over the country’s sovereignty. Therefore, the Constitution of Nepal is a future line written by the Nepalese people for themselves," the ousted PM added.

