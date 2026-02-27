/‘We don’t have deadlines; we have objectives’: Russia on timeline for ending war in Ukraine

Amid a series of diplomatic talks in Geneva, including the US-Ukraine talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that an end to the war in Ukraine is not approaching any time soon. He was asked if there was a timeline for the end of the war. Lavrov responded on Thursday (Feb 26), saying, “Have you heard us say anything about timelines? We don’t have deadlines; we have objectives. And we are accomplishing them.”
A day earlier, US President Donald Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, shortly after the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to a person familiar with the conversation.
Peskov also said it was too early to make "forecasts" or say at what stage the peace process was at, telling state media "it would be a big mistake to try right now to define some kind of stage or make some kind of forecasts. I don't want to make those mistakes."
Meanwhile, Kyiv has called for a leaders' meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to break the deadlock. "Today in Geneva, we continue our work within the framework of the negotiation process. A bilateral meeting with the American delegation has begun, with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," Ukraine's lead negotiator Rustem Umerov said.
Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev was planning to be in Geneva on Thursday, although there was no indication that he planned to meet with the Ukrainian side, according to Russian state media. "Dmitriev plans to arrive in Geneva on Thursday to pursue negotiations with the Americans on economic issues," Russia's TASS news agency cited an unnamed source as saying.