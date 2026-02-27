/‘We don’t have deadlines; we have objectives’: Russia on timeline for ending war in Ukraine

Amid a series of diplomatic talks in Geneva, including the US-Ukraine talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that an end to the war in Ukraine is not approaching any time soon. He was asked if there was a timeline for the end of the war. Lavrov responded on Thursday (Feb 26), saying, “Have you heard us say anything about timelines? We don’t have deadlines; we have objectives. And we are accomplishing them.”

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, shortly after the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Peskov also said it was too early to make "forecasts" or say at what stage the peace process was at, telling state media "it would be a big mistake to try right now to define some kind of stage or make some kind of forecasts. I don't want to make those mistakes."

Meanwhile, Kyiv has called for a leaders' meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to break the deadlock. "Today in Geneva, we continue our work within the framework of the negotiation process. A bilateral meeting with the American delegation has begun, with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," Ukraine's lead negotiator Rustem Umerov said.