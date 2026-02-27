Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘We don’t have deadlines; we have objectives’: Russia on timeline for ending war in Ukraine

‘We don’t have deadlines; we have objectives’: Russia on timeline for ending war in Ukraine

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 27, 2026, 02:22 IST | Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 02:23 IST
‘We don’t have deadlines; we have objectives’: Russia on timeline for ending war in Ukraine

Image for representation only Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Russia said there is no set timeline to end the Ukraine war, with Sergey Lavrov stressing Moscow has “objectives, not deadlines.” Meanwhile, US, Ukrainian and Russian officials continued diplomatic talks in Geneva.

Amid a series of diplomatic talks in Geneva, including the US-Ukraine talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that an end to the war in Ukraine is not approaching any time soon. He was asked if there was a timeline for the end of the war. Lavrov responded on Thursday (Feb 26), saying, “Have you heard us say anything about timelines? We don’t have deadlines; we have objectives. And we are accomplishing them.”

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, shortly after the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

Also read: Stephen Hawking pictured with two women in bikinis during event organised by Epstein, family says they’re ‘caregivers’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Peskov also said it was too early to make "forecasts" or say at what stage the peace process was at, telling state media "it would be a big mistake to try right now to define some kind of stage or make some kind of forecasts. I don't want to make those mistakes."

Meanwhile, Kyiv has called for a leaders' meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to break the deadlock. "Today in Geneva, we continue our work within the framework of the negotiation process. A bilateral meeting with the American delegation has begun, with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," Ukraine's lead negotiator Rustem Umerov said.

Also read: 'Corruption in judiciary'? NCERT in tight spot after SC begins suo moto proceedings over class 8 textbook. Here’s why

Trending Stories

Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev was planning to be in Geneva on Thursday, although there was no indication that he planned to meet with the Ukrainian side, according to Russian state media. "Dmitriev plans to arrive in Geneva on Thursday to pursue negotiations with the Americans on economic issues," Russia's TASS news agency cited an unnamed source as saying.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics