/‘Wall of water’ hits Taiwan: Decades-old lake barrier collapses, 14 killed, 100+ missing after typhoon Ragasa

At least 14 people were killed and dozens more have gone missing in Taiwan after a decades-old barrier lake gave way under the pressure of torrential rains unleashed by Super Typhoon Ragasa, officials said Wednesday (Sep 24). The storm slammed into northern Philippines and Taiwan on Monday (Sep 22), bringing fierce winds and relentless downpours that forced thousands to flee their homes. In eastern Hualien County, the rains proved catastrophic when the barrier lake burst on Tuesday (Sep 23), sending a wall of water downstream. The surge washed away a bridge and tore through a nearby town, leaving a trail of devastation.

14 people confirmed dead, at least 18 injured, over 100 missing

In a statement to AFP, Hualien County press official Lee Kuan-ting said that "As of 7 am Wednesday (2300 GMT Tuesday), 14 people are confirmed dead and 18 injured". Rescuers are still scrambling to account for the missing. While Lee initially said about 30 people were unaccounted for, Taiwan’s National Fire Agency later revised that figure to 124.

Hualien fire officials reported that in some neighbourhoods the water rose as high as a two-story building, forcing 263 residents to shelter in place. Authorities said they were not in immediate danger and were advised to wait until the floodwaters receded before being evacuated.

Video footage released by the fire agency captured scenes of destruction: roads turned into rivers, cars half-submerged, and trees ripped from the ground. Watch shocking videos of the destruction here:

Thousands evacuated