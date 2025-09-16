/'Violation of sovereignty': India speaks for Qatar at UN, calls Israel’s Doha attack 'threat to peace, stability'

India on Tuesday (Sep 16) said that it is “deeply concerned” about the Israeli strike in Doha last week, adding that it “condemns the violation of the sovereignty of Qatar.” Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), India's envoy Arindam Baghchi said that Israeli action threatens the security situation and stability in the region. India also urged both sides not to escalate the situation and maintain restraint to ensure peace. The Indian External Affairs Ministry had also issued a statement earlier condemning the Israeli action, despite New Delhi maintaining a close relationship with the Benjamin Netanyahu-led nation. Israel's action in Doha in the name of targeting Hamas leaders had also brought the US under scanner as Qatar happens to be a close ally of America with a United States Air Force base in the country.

Speaking at the UN, Baghchi said, “India firmly believes that differences must be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy, in full conformity with the principles of the UN Charter and international law. Any escalation must be avoided, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States must be upheld. We strongly urge restraint and diplomacy to ensure that peace and security in the region are not compromised. We stand firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in any form or manifestation. We call upon the international community to remain united in efforts towards attaining peace and upholding the rule of law. As a close partner, India reiterates its solidarity with Qatar and its people.”

Israel strikes Doha

Israel launched an airstrike in Qatar's Doha, claiming that it was against "the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the strike against senior Hamas leaders in Doha was a ‘fully independent Israeli operation.’ The statement stated that the operation was carried out “solely by Israel”, without external coordination or foreign involvement. However, issuing a statement, Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that the US administration was informed about the airstrike, adding that Trump's Middle East envoy was asked to inform the Qataris, “which he did.” She added that Trump "feels very badly" about the location of the attack, terming Qatar a 'close ally.'