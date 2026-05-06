/‘Very good chance of ending war, Iran to export its highly enriched uranium to US,’ says Trump

President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed optimism about striking a deal with Iran, which he said could include Iran exporting its highly enriched uranium to the United States. Trump told PBS News in a phone interview that the US is closing in on a deal and then added, “But I felt that way before with them, so we’ll see what happens.”

Trump further said that it is possible a deal could be struck to end the war before his trip to China next week.

“I think it’s got a very good chance of ending, and if it doesn’t end, we have to go back to bombing the hell out of them,” Trump told White House correspondent Liz Landers.

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‘It goes to the United States,’ says Trump on Iran’s enriched uranium

“I think we’ll have a very good chance of making a deal again. If we don’t, we’ll go back to our old ways,” he said.

When asked to confirm reports that Iran would export its highly enriched uranium, perhaps, to the US, Trump said, “No, not perhaps. It goes to the United States.”

“It’s getting very close. If they agree, it’s over, and if they don’t agree, we bomb,” he added.

When asked about gas prices and whether they will drop, Trump said they would go way down.

“Well, we have 1,000 boats that are loaded up with oil that can’t, you know, go anywhere. So, when that—it's gonna be a, it’s gonna be an oil rush,” he said.

Earlier, Trump had posted on Truth Social that Project Freedom, a mission to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, would be ‘paused’ as the countries got closer to a deal.

Trump defends his White House ballroom project

The president also defended his White House ballroom project, which faced renewed scrutiny this week after Senate Republicans proposed including $1 billion for security upgrades to the East Wing in a reconciliation bill. Trump has touted the project as funded by himself and other private donors. The estimated price tag of $200 million has nearly doubled in recent months.

"It's a tiny, it's one one-millionth of a percent of what we do. That's a small deal. And I'm putting up a lot of money myself," he said.

‘It will have a drone-proof roof’

“We want to have the inaugurations in the ballroom. This is big enough to handle the inauguration. And it’s got bulletproof glass.”

“So we want safety, we want security, and that’s what we have with the ballroom. And as an example, we have a drone-proof roof. Nice thing in these modern days, you know. So it’s gonna be great. A president can walk right from the White House into the ballroom. There’s no going on the streets," the president added.