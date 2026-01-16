/'Venezuela is going to be free with support from Trump': Maria Corina Machado

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said on Friday (January 16) that Venezuela would be freed with backing from Washington and US President Donald Trump, who ordered a raid to capture the country’s authoritarian leader, Nicolas Maduro. "I want to assure the Venezuelan people that Venezuela is going to be free, and that's going to be achieved with the support of the people of the United States and the president, Donald Trump," Machado was quoted as saying during an event in Washington.
Machado also said that the country has started a “genuine transition to democracy”. Machado said Venezuela is entering the early stages of democratic change, a shift she said will profoundly affect Venezuelans and have far-reaching consequences for the region and the world. "The result of a stable transition will be a proud Venezuela that will be the best ally the US has ever had in the Americas," she said.
Earlier, Machado said she is still committed to seeking the presidency, despite Washington moving forward without her after Nicolás Maduro’s removal. In an interview on Fox & Friends following meetings in the US capital, Machado said she believes her opportunity has not passed, arguing that she retains the popular mandate to lead Venezuela and would become the country’s first woman president.
Her remarks follow US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s former vice president, as interim leader after a US military operation on January 3 led to Maduro’s capture. Trump has said Machado does not have enough support inside Venezuela and has backed Rodríguez instead, pointing to cooperation on US access to Venezuelan oil. Machado’s movement continues to claim that the 2024 election was rigged by Maduro, an assertion supported by the United States and several international allies.