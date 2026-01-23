Google Preferred
‘Useful in every respect’: Russia hails Putin-Witkoff meet on Ukraine, announces trilateral talks in UAE

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 23, 2026, 07:39 IST | Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 07:39 IST
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff shake hands during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on January 22, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Putin met Trump envoy Steve Witkoff for over three hours, calling talks “useful.” A trilateral security working group with the US, Russia, and Ukraine will meet in Abu Dhabi.

The Kremlin said on Friday (Jan 23) that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff were “useful in every respect”. The talks, which were held as part of efforts to end the war in Ukraine, lasted more than three hours. The statement added a trilateral working group on security issues has been agreed upon, with representatives from the US, Russia, and Ukrakine set to hold talks in the United Arab Emirates.

“It was agreed that the first meeting of a trilateral working group on security issues will take place today in Abu Dhabi,” Kremlin diplomatic adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

During the discussions, Witkoff was accompanied by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, while Putin appeared alongside his foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, and international economic affairs envoy, Kirill Dmitriev.

