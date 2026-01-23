/‘Useful in every respect’: Russia hails Putin-Witkoff meet on Ukraine, announces trilateral talks in UAE

The Kremlin said on Friday (Jan 23) that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff were “useful in every respect”. The talks, which were held as part of efforts to end the war in Ukraine, lasted more than three hours. The statement added a trilateral working group on security issues has been agreed upon, with representatives from the US, Russia, and Ukrakine set to hold talks in the United Arab Emirates.