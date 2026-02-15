Russia has on Saturday (February 14) strongly rejected the claims by European nations that late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was killed by the Russian administration using toxin from poison dart frogs. This comes after Britain, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands said that analyses of samples from Navalny's body "conclusively" confirmed the presence of epibatidine, a toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America and not found naturally in Russia. The Russian government called the allegations “a Western propaganda hoax.”

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted by the Russian state's TASS news saying, "When the test results are available and the formulas for the substances are disclosed, we will comment accordingly. Until then, all such assertions are merely propaganda aimed at diverting attention from pressing Western issues." She also criticized the timing of these allegations. “Just as the investigation into the Nord Stream explosions was about to yield results, suddenly Navalny's poisoning is brought into focus. When asked for Navalny's test results, Western officials instead circulated sensational stories about the Skripals. This pattern continues unabated,” she added. The Russian embassy in London said, “One must ask what kind of person would believe this nonsense about a frog.”

What European countries claimed?

Five European countries, including the UK, France and Germany, accused Russia of killing opposition leader and fierce Putin critic Alexi Navalny in a prison in 2024 by "poisoning" him with a “rare toxin.” The allegations were made at the Munich Security conference. The UK Foreign Office said that there is no plausible explanation for the toxin called epibatidine, being found in samples taken from Navalny's body. "The epibatidine toxin found in the skin of dart frogs native to South America was found in samples and "highly likely resulted in his death", the European states said. "Only the Russian state had the means, motive and opportunity to deploy this lethal toxin to target Navalny during his imprisonment in a Russian penal colony in Siberia, and we hold it responsible for his death," the UK Foreign Office added in a statement.

Navalny, 47, a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died in February 2024 in a Siberian penal colony while serving a 19 year prision sentence. A multi-agency inquiry involving the UK, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands released its findings on the sidelines of the Munich Security conference, ahead of the second anniversary of his death.