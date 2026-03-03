/'Their atomic bomb program...': Netanyahu reveals MAIN reason for 'pre-emptive' strikes on Iran

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in a television interview claimed that it was “needed” to launch strike on Iran as the Islamic Republic was “months away from making nuclear programme immune.” He also said that the war in Iran will not be “endless” adding that it may be long. Hailing US President Donald Trump, the Israeli PM claimed that Iranian regime “tried to assassinate US president twice.” The war in West Asia has entered Day 4, after Israel and the US launched ‘pre-emptive’ strike on Iran on Feb 28. Notably, this is Netanyahu's first appearance after his office was attacked by Tehran. Iran is attacking nations in West Asia, including Israel, as part of retaliation after its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed.

Stating importance and the timing of Israel and the US strikes on Iran, Netanyahu said, “The reason that we had to act now is because after we hit their nuclear sites and their ballistic missile program… they started building new sites… underground bunkers that would make their ballistic missile program and their atomic bomb program immune within months. If no action was taken now, no action could be taken in the future.” He insisted, "You're not going to have an endless war. This is going to be a quick and decisive action.” He later added that the conflict "may take some time, but it's not going to take years."

Slamming Iranian regime, he said, “Iran for 47 years has been chanting death to America. They bombed your embassies. They tried to assassinate Donald Trump, the President of the United States, twice. They murdered their own people, they massacred so many. And they spread a worldwide web of terror.” He also praised President Donald J Trump for his “resoluteness, his decisiveness, his clarity of thinking” and went on to praise himself saying, “I think for Israel and I think for the countries of the free world.”

Iran is attacking US bases in its neighbourhood after having declared that it will be treated as American territory. US President Donald Trump has warned that larger strikes are yet to come. The regional stability has risen after the United States and Israel bombed Iran on Feb 28. Israel named the operation Lion's Roar and it was called Operation Epic Fury by the US. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the attack, triggering widespread protest across the world by Shia community.