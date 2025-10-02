/‘The guy had a knife and he was...’: Eyewitness narrates horrific details in Manchester synagogue attack

At least two people were killed and three were reported seriously injured after a stabbing attack at a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday (October 2). Amid the investigation, the eyewitnesses share the horrific details of the attack. One of the witnesses, who was driving at the crime location, said he initially assumed that it was a minor collision until he saw a man "bleeding out on the floor".



He then describes seeing another person, a man, who he says had a knife and was "stabbing the window" of a nearby building, trying to get in. "Within seconds, the police arrived, they gave him a couple of warnings, he didn’t listen so they opened fire," the witness told the BBC, saying the man holding the knife then went down on the floor.

The suspect was reportedly shot by armed police after the attack at the Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident happened outside Heaton Park synagogue, on Middleton Road, and the suspect did not gain access to the building and was shot at the scene by armed police. Greater Manchester Police said two people have died while three other members of the public were in a serious condition. Police officials said that the suspect who was shot is also believed to be dead, but the condition cannot be confirmed due to the presence of some “suspicious items on his person”. The bomb disposal unit was called and has arrived at the crime scene.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, said the incident at the Synagogue was “serious” but the “immediate danger appears to be over”.

