Amid unrest in Bangladesh, Sharif Osman Hadi's student body Inqilab Monchohas issued a 24-hours ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus-led government. Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of Inqilab Moncho, announced the ultimatum from Shahbagh in Dhaka on Sunday night (Dec 28). Continuing with its anti-India rhetoric, it also demanded suspension of work permits for Indians and filing of a case against India in an international court if former PM Sheikh Hasina is not extradited. The demand by Inqilab Moncho comes amid claims by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) that two prime suspects in Osman Hadi's murder fled to India via the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh district, which is connected to Meghalaya.
"The trial of the entire killing squad – including the killer, the mastermind, the accomplices, those who aided the escape, and those who provided shelter – must be completed within the next 24 days," he said. It also said, “To protect the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh, the work permits of Indians must be suspended.” It also said that Bangladeshi government must file a case against India in an international court if it refuses to return the convicted asylum seekers, as well as identifying "collaborators of fascists" within the civil and military intelligence.
Bangladesh dismisses India's concerns about minority violence
Meanwhile, Bangladesh foreign ministry dismissed India's concerns of targeted attacks on minorities in the country. The statement said, "We note that there are systematic attempts to portray the isolated incidents of criminal acts as systemic persecution of the Hindus and maliciously used to propagate anti-Bangladesh sentiments in different parts of India. We observe a selective and unfair bias in certain quarters, where isolated incidents are amplified, misrepresented and propagated to incite common Indians against Bangladesh, its diplomatic missions and other establishments in India," the press statement said.
Moreover, foreign ministry spokesperson SM Mahbubul Alam expressed concern about disruption of religious events targeting Muslims, Christians and other minorities in India. Referring to disruption of various Christmas events in several parts of India, Alam said, “Dhaka is deeply concerned over incidents of brutal killings, mob violence, obstruction of elections, and disruption of religious events targeting Muslims, Christians, and other minority communities in India. Last week, incidents of violence against Christians were also reported across India during the celebration of the major religious festival Christmas. Alam said that Bangladesh is also deeply concerned about the communal violence committed against these communities. These incidents are viewed as hate crimes and targeted violence. We expect the concerned authorities in India to conduct impartial investigations into these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice."