/Bangladesh calls attacks on minorities ‘isolated criminal acts’, downplays India’s concerns

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (Dec 28) dismissed India's concerns of targeted attacks on minorities in the country, saying that the statements made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) do not represent the ground reality. Dhaka made these claims despite recent incidents reported widely across the media and a report by The Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) flagging a sharp rise in attacks against minorities, especially Hindus.



"Our attention has been drawn to the recent comments made by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India regarding the situation of the minority communities in Bangladesh. His comments do not reflect the facts. The Government of Bangladesh categorically rejects any inaccurate, exaggerated, or motivated narratives that misrepresent Bangladesh's longstanding tradition of communal harmony," the statement from the Bangladesh foreign ministry read.



Dhaka further alleged that "isolated incidents of criminal" acts are being portrayed as "systemic persecution of the Hindus" to propagate anti-Bangladesh sentiments in parts of India. "We observe a selective and unfair bias in certain quarters, where isolated incidents are amplified, misrepresented and propagated to incite common Indians against Bangladesh, its diplomatic missions and other establishments in India," the statement added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Bangladesh's response comes after the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during the weekly briefing on Friday, said the “unremitting hostility” against minorities in Bangladesh was a “matter of grave concern”.

Report flags sharp rise in attacks on Hindus

The Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) has raised serious concerns in its latest report, warning that unfounded blasphemy accusations are increasingly being used to harass minorities, seize their property and, in some cases, kill them.

According to the report, 73 false blasphemy-related cases were recorded across 32 districts between June and December 2025, with Hindu minorities emerging as the primary targets. The incidents involved beatings, lynchings and illegal occupation of property.

The organisation said such allegations are often deployed as a pretext to settle personal vendettas or conceal disputes over land and other assets. The report documents each case in detail, listing the victims’ names, locations and dates, and also includes the killing of Dipu Das.

