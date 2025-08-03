/'Sleazebag, Low IQ individual': Trump blasts Charlamagne tha God over Epstein MAGA remarks

US President Donald Trump has slammed Charlamagne tha God after the radio host implied that the Republicans will use the Jeffrey Epstein controversy to retake the party back from the MAGA movement. Recently, Trump has made efforts to divert the focus of the MAGA community from Epstein.

Epstein, the late convicted sex offender, passed away in prison in August 2019, while awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges. Since then, he has made headlines.

‘Sleazebag’

Trump in a social media post, slammed McKelvey, calling him a "sleazebag". "(Why is he allowed to use the word 'GOD' when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?),” the US president wrote.

Trump further called him a "low-IQ individual", saying that he has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth. The POTUS added that the host knows nothing about Trump or what he has done.

What did Charlamagne tha God say?

Charlamagne tha God, in an episode of his Fox News show, spoke with Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. “I think that traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back,” Charlamagne tha God, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, said.

Epstein files will be an opportunity for traditional conservatives to regain control of their party, he said.

“I think they know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up. The MAGA base isn't letting this issue go, and for the first time, they know they can probably take the party back and not piss off the MAGA base.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, the FBI has now decided to redact former President Donald Trump's name from the documents relating to the Epstein associates. A recent report by Bloomberg cites why Trump's name was redacted from the Epstein-related records.

Earlier in Mid July, Senator Richard Durbin asked in letter to the Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, “According to information my office received, the FBI was pressured to put approximately 1,000 personnel in its Information Management Division (IMD) … on 24-hour shifts to review approximately 100,000 Epstein-related records to produce more documents that could then be released on an arbitrarily short deadline.”