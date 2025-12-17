'She hates...': Trump brings up Ilhan Omar while condemning 'radical Islamic terrorism’ after Australia's Bondi beach attack

US President Donald Trump came down heavily on antisemitism on Tuesday (Dec 16), while extending "love and prayers" to Australians after Sydney's Bondi Beach terror attack. He was speaking while opening the Hanukkah celebrations at the White House. He also accused Congress of being antisemitic and slammed Minnesota Rep Ilhan Omar and United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Trump also claimed that Ilhan Omar 'hates Jewish people.’ The Bondi beach attack killed 16 people, including the gunman, and injured 40 others.

Speaking from the East Room, Trump said, "Let me take a moment to send the love and prayers to our entire nation, to the people of Australia, and especially all those affected by the horrific and antisemitic terrorist attack. We're joined in mourning all of those who were killed, and we're praying for the swift recovery of the wounded, some are very horrifically wounded. As you probably know, all nations must stand together against the evil forces of radical Islamic terrorism, and we're doing that,” the president added.



He also said, “You have a Congress in particular, which is becoming antisemitic. You have AOC plus three. You have those people, Ilhan Omar, she hates Jewish people. And obviously it's getting progressively worse, less so in the Senate, but the Senate starting also, you get glimmers." Trump ended his speech saying, “The story of Hanukkah reminds us that light will always prevail over darkness and faith and triumph over fear.”

Naveed Akram was apprehended at the scene and taken to the hospital, Sajid Akram was killed during the shooting. The gunmen attacked Jewish festival Hanukkah event at Sydney's Bondi Beach. The incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community. Earlier, ABC News reported that Australia’s domestic intelligence agency, ASIO, investigated Naveed Akram over his close ties to a Sydney-based Islamic State (IS) terrorism cell, about six years ago. Reuters reported that Islamic state-linked networks are known to operate in the Philippines.

The Australian police has made a major breakthrough in The police on Tuesday (Dec 16) said that the gunmen — Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram — had travelled to the Philippines last month and the purpose of the trip is under investigation. Authorities also revealed that at least two Islamic State flags were found in the attacker's car. It added that the vehicle, which is registered to the younger male's name, contained improvised explosive devices.

The police clarified that Akram’s family in Hyderabad has no knowledge of his “radical mindset,” nor the circumstances surrounding his radicalisation. Akram had limited contact with his family members, having visited India only six times in the 27 years since he moved to Australia, mainly for family matters. His family was unaware of his evolving views or any activities leading to the attack.The perpetrators, identified as Sajid Akram (50) and his son Naveed Akram (24), were reportedly inspired by ISIS ideology.In a press note released by Telangana police, it says that Sajid Akram, originally from Hyderabad, India, migrated to Australia in November 1998 in search of employment. He married Venera Grosso, an Australian of European origin, and they have two children: Naveed, one of the attackers, and a daughter, both Australian citizens.Although Sajid Akram had limited contact with his family in IndiaThe police have reassured that they are fully cooperating with Australian authorities and other relevant agencies, while urging the media and public to refrain from speculation in the absence of confirmed facts.

