/'Satanic' child-abuse ring exposed: Thousands of child-torture videos seized, four arrested by police

Australian authorities have taken four men from Sydney into custody after uncovering what they describe as an international child-abuse network with disturbing “occult” elements. The breakthrough came during a New South Wales Police investigation into encrypted online forums used to circulate graphic child-abuse content featuring ritualistic imagery. The arrests were made last Thursday. All four men now face charges for possessing, distributing, and helping run a platform used to exchange extremely violent child exploitation material. According to police, the website involved was operated from several countries.

Sex Crimes Squad Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty briefed the media on Monday (December 1), calling the case one of the most distressing her team has handled. She emphasised that while all crimes against children are horrific, the content in this probe contained torture and ritual-linked symbolism that pushed it into an even darker realm.

Investigators say one of the accused, 26-year-old Landon Germanotta-Mills, allegedly held a senior role in the network’s operations. He has been charged with 14 offences, including additional counts for disseminating and possessing bestiality material. The other arrested men have been identified as Stuart Woods Riches (39), Mark Andrew Sendecky (42) and Benjamin Raymond Drysdale (46).

Police seized thousands of videos showing the abuse of children ranging from newborns to 12-year-olds. Doherty said the nature of the discussions within the group raised immediate fears about any minors the men might have access to in their daily lives. Authorities are now working urgently to identify potential victims and ensure their safety.

At this stage, detectives do not believe the four Sydney suspects filmed any of the abuse themselves. Investigators have yet to determine where the footage originated, and no victim has been identified so far. Australian authorities are collaborating with international partners to trace the source of the material and locate the perpetrators who created it.