/'Remove her or we will set fire to the office': Global TV journalist Naznin Munni targeted. Who is she and why is being threatened?

Just days after violent attacks on the offices of two of Bangladesh’s leading newspapers sparked international outrage, threats against the country’s media have continued to rise. This time, a Dhaka-based television channel has come under pressure, raising fresh concerns about press freedom amid ongoing political unrest.

Earlier this week, a group of young men visited the headquarters of Global TV Bangladesh in the capital and issued a stark warning to the management. They demanded the removal of the channel’s head of news and prominent anchor, Naznin Munni, threatening that the office would be set ablaze if their demand was not met. The visitors allegedly claimed that Munni was aligned with the Awami League.

The youths identified themselves as members of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, the group that spearheaded last year’s mass protests. However, the organisation has denied involvement. Its president, Rifat Rashid, said the group does not endorse such actions and promised disciplinary steps if any members were found responsible.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The incident took place on December 21, just three days after mobs vandalised and torched the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, two of Bangladesh’s most influential newspapers. Those attacks occurred amid renewed unrest following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a controversial youth leader known for his anti-India stance.

Why is she being targeted?

In a Facebook post, Munni said that seven to eight individuals arrived at the Global TV office in Tejgaon and issued the threat, warning that the channel would meet the same fate as the attacked newspapers if she did not step down. She described the episode as part of a broader campaign of intimidation aimed at silencing journalists and independent media outlets. Munni later told Prothom Alo that she was not present during the confrontation. According to her, the youths met the managing director and accused the channel of failing to adequately cover the death of Osman Hadi.

Hadi, 32, rose to prominence during the 2024 student uprising that eventually led to the removal of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Earlier this month, he was shot by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle and later died from his injuries. The journalist said the group questioned the management over her continued employment, alleging political bias. The managing director reportedly rejected the accusation, saying that Munni had no ties to the Awami League, which has since been barred from contesting upcoming elections.