/'Playing politics': Kristi Noem slams ‘false’ report that FEMA ignored thousands of calls during Texas floods

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has pushed back against a damning report in The New York Times that claimed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) ignored thousands of distress calls during catastrophic flooding in Central Texas. The Times reported that FEMA failed to respond to nearly two-thirds of all emergency calls during the disaster, which has so far claimed at least 129 lives, with another 160 still unaccounted for.

Noem says criticism is ‘political’

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Noem dismissed the report as untrue. “It’s just false,” she said. “It’s discouraging that during this time, when we have such a loss of life and so many people’s lives have turned upside down, that people are playing politics with this because the response time was immediate,” she added.

She further added, “The false reporting has been something that is inappropriate and it’s something that I think we need to clear up. This response was by far the best response we’ve seen out of FEMA, the best response we’ve seen out of the federal government in many, many years and certainly much better than what we saw under Joe Biden.”

Contractors cut and rescue delayed

Criticism has focused on Noem’s decision to cut costs by laying off hundreds of FEMA call centre contractors. CNN also reported that new regulations requiring the Homeland Security secretary to approve any contract or grant above $100,000 slowed down the mobilisation of critical search and rescue teams.

Noem brushed off the claims, saying, “I’m not sure where it came from. The individuals who are giving you information out of FEMA, I’d love to have them put their names behind it because anonymous attacks to politicise the situation is completely wrong.”

Noem, who has faced criticism in the past for her approach to immigration raids and is sometimes referred to by critics as “ICE Barbie”, has again found herself under fire for the government’s handling of a disaster. Despite the backlash, she continued to defend FEMA’s actions and even hinted at wider reforms.