/'Picture abhi baaki hai': Iran hits back at US over Hormuz blockade, calls threats 'filmy dialogues' as crisis escalates

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated sharply, with the Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai highlighting Tehran’s strategic leverage over the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on X, the consulate said: “Bro forgot that even after ‘smashing fleets’, control of the Strait of #Hormuz decides the game,” emphasizing the waterway’s critical importance in global energy and naval strategy.

The remarks came after reports that Donald Trump’s deadline tied to a naval blockade expired on Monday. Following the collapse of high-stakes peace talks in Islamabad, the US military has reportedly begun restricting the movement of vessels entering and leaving Iranian ports, signaling a rapid escalation in maritime tensions.

‘Filmy dialogue hai’

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Drawing parallels with history, the Iranian mission referenced the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s, particularly the “Tanker War” phase, when oil shipping in the Persian Gulf was frequently targeted. Despite a heavy Western naval presence later in the conflict, Iran maintained its influence over the narrow Strait of Hormuz, which remained operational but highly volatile.

The consulate wrote, “Baaki sab filmy dialogue hai boss (Rest are just lines from a movie),” dismissing US threats and framing them as political rhetoric rather than actionable strategy. Iran, at the time, was led by Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini, while Iraq was under President Saddam Hussein. The consulate suggested a familiar geopolitical pattern repeating itself decades later.

‘Picture abhi baaki hai’

In a follow-up post, Tehran described its fast-attack naval units as “red bees of the Persian Gulf,” sharing a video montage of missile launches and swarm boat operations. The messaging appeared to push back against US claims about the weakening of Iran’s naval capabilities. The consulate added, “Funny how #Trump kept claiming #Iran’s navy was 'finished'… now they’re about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick.” It ended with, “Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai (This is just the trailer; the movie is yet to come)."

Strait of Hormuz updates

On the ground and at sea, reports suggest major disruptions in maritime traffic, with tankers turning back and some shipping lanes effectively halted. US naval forces are reportedly enforcing the blockade measures aimed at restricting movement in and out of Iranian waters. Earlier warnings from Washington stated that Iranian naval vessels approaching the blockade zone would be “eliminated,” while Tehran and its allies dismissed such statements as propaganda.

In a social media post, US President Donald Trump claimed: “Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated… If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED,”

US Central Command has said that the objective of the naval blockade is to prevent vessels from entering or exiting Iranian ports, further intensifying the standoff.