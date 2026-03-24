/Iran warns Trump with cryptic math formula amid Hormuz crisis — what does f(f(O)) > f(O) reveal?

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf took an unusual jab at the United States, using mathematics instead of traditional political rhetoric. In a post on X, he warned that US pressure on Iran, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, could trigger a massive surge in global oil prices, ultimately hurting American consumers. "Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called 'blockade', soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–5 gas," he wrote.

Alongside the warning, he shared a formula: ΔO_BSOH > 0 ⇒ f(f(O)) > f(O), which appeared complex but conveyed a straightforward economic message. Ghalibaf, who holds a PhD in Political Geography and has experience managing infrastructure and logistics, understands the strategic importance of chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow passage, only about 33 km wide at its tightest, carries nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply daily.

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Tensions escalated after failed peace talks in Islamabad, following which the US moved to blockade the strait. Since key oil-producing nations rely heavily on this route, disruptions have already pushed prices higher.

The equation breaks down as follows:

‘O’ represents oil prices.

‘BSOH’ stands for Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

‘ΔO_BSOH > 0’ means the blockade raises oil prices.

‘f(O)’ refers to immediate effects, restricted supply, and price spikes.

‘f(f(O))’ highlights secondary effects, rising insurance costs, reduced shipping, and broader economic inflation.

In essence, Ghalibaf argued that the real danger lies not just in the initial price surge but in the cascading effects that follow. A similar disruption occurred in 2021 when the Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal for six days, causing global trade losses worth billions.

However, the Strait of Hormuz carries far greater strategic weight, and its ongoing disruption could have deeper consequences. Ghalibaf’s message: economic pressure on Iran may backfire, amplifying costs worldwide—especially for Americans.