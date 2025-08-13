/'I have a DoorDash order for you Mr President': McDonald's, Iran, and the Pope in Trump’s bizarre press conference

A routine fast-food delivery at the White House quickly turned into an unusual and wide-ranging press conference featuring President Donald Trump. The 79-year-old president stepped out to receive two bags of burgers from DoorDash delivery worker Sharon Simmons, who greeted him by saying, “I have a DoorDash order for you, Mr. President.” Wearing a red company t-shirt, Simmons handed over the order as cameras rolled.

Trump, known for his fondness for fast food, turned to reporters and remarked, “This doesn't look staged, does it?” The moment was part of an effort to promote his “no tax on tips” policy, which he claimed had earned Simmons an $11,000 rebate this year. The event soon shifted tone as reporters questioned Trump about a controversial AI-generated image previously shared on his Truth Social account, depicting him as Jesus. Responding, Trump said, “I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do (with the) Red Cross,” adding, “And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

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Discussion then moved to escalating tensions with Iran. Trump asserted that negotiations had resumed despite recent setbacks, saying Iran ‘very badly’ wants to make a deal, while emphasizing that any agreement must prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump also addressed criticism from Pope Leo XIV, making his stance clear: “There's nothing to apologize for. He's wrong.” He added, "Pope Leo said things that are wrong. He was very much against what I'm doing about Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran," and further described the pope as “very weak on crime and other things.”

The conversation briefly shifted again when Trump asked Simmons her opinion on transgender athletes in women’s sports. She responded candidly, “I really don’t have an opinion on that. I'm here about no tax on tips.” Reporters then asked Simmons whether the White House tips well. She hesitated, replying, "Um..." prompting Trump to intervene.

Pulling out cash, he handed her what appeared to be $100 and said, "Thank you," adding, “You reminded me!” What started as a simple food delivery ultimately turned into a headline-grabbing moment, blending policy promotion, political commentary, and unexpected humour.