/'Patience running out, I may do it or...': Trump hints at joining Israel in attacking Iran amid escalating war

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 18) hinted that he might join Israel in striking Iran, or might not do it, adding that nobody knows what he's going to do.

When asked about joining Israeli strikes on Iran in the air, the US president said, "I may do it, I may not do it."

"I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," Trump told reporters as he supervised the installation of a new flagpole on the White House South Lawn.

He further said that Iran has reached out to the White House and wants to negotiate, stressing that the country has "a lot of trouble".

“I can tell you this, Iran’s got a lot of trouble and they want to negotiate. And I said, why didn’t you negotiate with me before all this death and destruction.”

Trump encouraged Netanyahu to attack Iran

Trump said that he encouraged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue his campaign in Iran.

“I said: Keep going,” Trump told CNN when questioned about his message to the Israeli leader. "I speak to him every day,” Trump continued. “He’s a good man, doing a lot.”

“No. So far, he’s done a good job. He has been treated very unfairly,” Trump said. “He’s a wartime president, and he’s going through this nonsense, it’s ridiculous.”

While talking about the war situation, he further said there's a big difference between now and a week ago.

“Nothing’s finished until it’s finished. You know, war is very complex. A lot of bad things can happen. A lot of turns are made. So I don’t know. I wouldn’t say that we won anything yet. I would say that we sure as hell made a lot of progress,” he said.

He added, “The next week is going to be very big. Maybe less.”