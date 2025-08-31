/‘Party of war’: Kremlin says Europe, not Russia, is blocking Trump’s Ukraine peace plan

The Kremlin has accused European powers of blocking US President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state media that the “European party of war” was standing in the way of progress. “We are ready to resolve the problem by political and diplomatic means. But so far, we do not see reciprocity from Kyiv in this. So we shall continue the special military operation,” Peskov said.

Russia’s stance on the war

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion in February 2022 after years of fighting in eastern Ukraine. Russia now controls nearly one-fifth of Ukraine. Western officials say more than 1.2 million people have been killed or injured since the conflict began. Putin insists he is open to talks but has made clear that Moscow will not give up any of the land it has seized. European governments, however, say they doubt he truly wants peace.

Moscow says its advance is gaining speed

Defence Minister Andrei Belousov claimed the Russian army is now capturing 600–700 square kilometres a month, nearly double the pace from the start of the year.

US frustration with Europe

Two weeks after Trump’s Alaska summit with Putin, Washington is growing impatient. According to Axios, senior White House aides believe some European leaders are quietly undermining peace efforts, even as they publicly back Trump. “The Europeans don’t get to prolong this war and backdoor unreasonable expectations, while also expecting America to bear the cost,” a senior official said.

What Europe and Ukraine want