/‘Party of war’: Kremlin says Europe, not Russia, is blocking Trump’s Ukraine peace plan

The Kremlin accused Europe of blocking Donald Trump’s Ukraine peace push, with Dmitry Peskov calling it the “European party of war,” while reaffirming Russia’s intent to continue its military operation despite talks.
The Kremlin has accused European powers of blocking US President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state media that the “European party of war” was standing in the way of progress. “We are ready to resolve the problem by political and diplomatic means. But so far, we do not see reciprocity from Kyiv in this. So we shall continue the special military operation,” Peskov said.
Also read: SCO Summit 2025: Can SCO and BRICS become a genuine counterweight to Western alliances such as NATO, G7 and EU?
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion in February 2022 after years of fighting in eastern Ukraine. Russia now controls nearly one-fifth of Ukraine. Western officials say more than 1.2 million people have been killed or injured since the conflict began. Putin insists he is open to talks but has made clear that Moscow will not give up any of the land it has seized. European governments, however, say they doubt he truly wants peace.
Also read: More missile, drone strikes? Russia mocks Trump’s deadline, says Ukraine war will continue, army chief warns
Defence Minister Andrei Belousov claimed the Russian army is now capturing 600–700 square kilometres a month, nearly double the pace from the start of the year.
Two weeks after Trump’s Alaska summit with Putin, Washington is growing impatient. According to Axios, senior White House aides believe some European leaders are quietly undermining peace efforts, even as they publicly back Trump. “The Europeans don’t get to prolong this war and backdoor unreasonable expectations, while also expecting America to bear the cost,” a senior official said.
Also read: 'Stupidly, keep fighting': Trump admits Putin summit flopped, says 'I thought I had it done'
US officials say some European capitals are urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to hold out for bigger concessions from Moscow, something Washington views as unrealistic. “Getting to a deal is an art of the possible. But some of the Europeans continue to operate in a fairy-tale land that ignores the fact it takes two to tango,” another senior official told Axios. While the White House sees Britain and France as constructive, it accuses others of leaving the US to bear most of the financial and military burden.