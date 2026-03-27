/'Pakistan remains in denial over 1971 atrocities': India backs Bangladesh’s fight for justice

India on Friday (March 17) said Pakistan remains in denial over the atrocities it committed during ‘Operation Searchlight’ in 1971, including the systematic and targeted killing of millions of innocent Bangladeshi people and widespread sexual violence against women, which forced millions to flee and seek refuge in India.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Pakistan’s actions “shook the conscience of the world” and reaffirmed that India supported Bangladesh in its pursuit of justice.

Jaiswal made these remarks when asked about a recent message shared by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to mark Genocide Day. The message included graphic archival footage depicting the pre-planned massacre carried out by Pakistani forces, highlighting brutal attacks on unarmed civilians, intellectuals, and students at Dhaka University, Pilkhana, and Rajarbagh Police Lines. The video described the events as one of the most heinous genocides in modern history.

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The development is being seen as a significant shift in the stance of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has historically faced criticism for downplaying the 1971 atrocities. The reference to the events as a “pre-planned massacre” and a “heinous genocide” marks a notable change in narrative.

On Jaishankar’s ongoing visit to France for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the MEA said the External Affairs Minister highlighted the need for UN Security Council reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains during discussions in Paris.

Jaishankar also met his counterparts from France, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, the UK, Germany, and Ukraine on the sidelines of the meeting.

“Our conversations with global partners continue. The External Affairs Minister is currently in France for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on March 26–27,” Jaiswal said.

Turning to the West Asia conflict and its energy fallout, Jaiswal said four India-flagged LPG tankers successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz. He added that India remains in close contact with key stakeholders in West Asia, including Iran, to ensure energy security.

He further stated that there is no immediate need to evacuate Indian nationals from Gulf countries, adding that hundreds of commercial flights from India to multiple destinations in the region continue to operate normally.