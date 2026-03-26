/Bangladesh, India signal fresh chapter as Dhaka celebrates 56 years of independence

Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, has outlined a vision of renewed partnership between the two neighbours, as Bangladesh marked 56 years of independence at a ceremony in New Delhi attended by the Indian govt minister, senior Indian officials and members of Delhi's diplomatic community. Both sides used the occasion to signal a constructive shift in ties, with warm words exchanged and a string of high-level engagements cited as evidence of momentum.

Quoting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's personal message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, High Commissioner Hamidullah said Bangladesh saw the relationship as one "shaped by history, culture, and geography," adding that "our two people share considerable commonality and enjoy deep-rooted ties."

He described the bilateral vision as one premised on "dignity, equality, mutual trust and respect, and shared benefits". On trade, the High Commissioner put comprehensive bilateral economic transactions at between 28 and 30 billion dollars, calling the figures a foundation to build on.

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The 1971 liberation war, in which India stood decisively alongside Bangladesh, provided the emotional bedrock of the occasion. Mr Hamidullah paid tribute to the 1,668 Indian soldiers who gave their lives on Bangladeshi soil, and to the ordinary Indians across West Bengal, Tripura and the North-East who " stood by us - emotionally, physically, materially".

"Bangladesh and India share a unique and multidimensional relationship," he said, moving through a roll call of shared cultural giants, from Tagore to Nazrul, Satyajit Roy to Ritwik Ghatak, Ravi Shankar to Ustad Allauddin Khan. India was represented at the ceremony by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who said New Delhi "warmly welcomes the new Government of Bangladesh" and looked forward to "working closely with the new administration to further deepen our multifaceted partnership."

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He noted that Prime Minister Modi was among the first world leaders to contact Prime Minister Rahman following Bangladesh's 12 February elections, in which 76 million voters took part in what Hamidullah described as "a participatory and exceptionally peaceful transition to democracy." India had also sent Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Dhaka for the new cabinet's swearing-in in February. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar travelled to Dhaka for the funeral of Khaleda Zia. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage in Delhi.