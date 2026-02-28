/'Operation True Promise 4': Meaning behind Iran’s military response to US–Israel strikes

Iran has launched retaliatory attacks on US bases in West Asia and Israel on Saturday (Feb 28) after the United States and Israel jointly struck targets across Iran following the failure of recent nuclear talks in Oman and Switzerland. The military strikes, named Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the United States, hit over 30 sites across Iran, including government buildings in Tehran and suspected nuclear facilities.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard named its response “Operation True Promise 4”, launching large-scale strikes on Israel and US military bases across the Middle East, including the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and other American bases in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq.

The Iranian operation follows a specific naming convention used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to signal that its threats of retaliation are not mere rhetoric but a “promise” that will inevitably be fulfilled.

“The IRGC launched the operation 'True Promise-4'against ‘the criminal US army and the child-killing Zionist regime”, with comprehensive attacks on the regional targets of the aggressive enemy," Revolutionary Guard said in a statement, IRNA reported.

The name True Promise (Persian: Va’de-ye Sadeq) is rooted in the ideological foundations of the Islamic Republic, that Iran will always answer an attack on its soil. The number “4” signifies Tehran’s framing of the latest assault as the fourth major direct retaliation in an ongoing cycle of escalation that began in April 2024.

The operation also reflects Iran’s policy of direct deterrence rather than solely depending on its proxies. Under the “True Promise” series, operations involve strikes launched directly from Iranian territory to assert a red line that no attack on its soil will go unanswered.

Operation True Promise 1 (April 2024) saw Iran’s first direct strike on Israel using about 300 drones and missiles after the Damascus consulate attack. True Promise 2 (October 2024) escalated to nearly 200 ballistic missiles following the deaths of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas political bureau chairman Ismail Haniyeh.

By True Promise 3 (June 2025), Iran utilised electronic warfare during a twelve-day conflict in response to joint US-Israel strikes, under Operation Midnight Hammer. True Promise 4 (February 2026) marks a major regional expansion, targeting both Israel and US bases in Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE.