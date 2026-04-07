/'Only the president knows': Trump's Iran plans unknown to White House

After Donald Trump's warning that a "whole civilisation will die' on Tuesday (Apr 7), the White House has clarified that only the US President knows his plans in Iran. From the ‘stone age’ warning to targeting the Kharg Island to the end of the ultimatum, the West Asia war is only escalating. "The Iranian regime has until 8PM Eastern Time to meet the moment and make a deal with the United States," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to news agency AFP.

But when asked if the president was prepared to use a nuclear weapon, after reports surfaced where Tehran has cut swayed away from negotiations. Leavitt said, "Only the President knows where things stand and what he will do."

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Not too long ago, Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of War, had tweeted, “back to the Stone Age”. The comments come amid escalating West Asia war, and days before Donald Trump’s pause and ultimatum for Iran ends. To which Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace commander Brigadier General Seyed Majid Moosavi responded with, “It is you who are taking your soldiers to their graves, not Iran, whom you seek to drag back to the Stone Age.” He added, “Hollywood delusions have so poisoned your minds that, with your paltry 250-year history, you threaten a civilization over 6,000 years old.”

Even the Iranian embassy in India responded, “We will not be driven back to the Stone Age by your bombings. We are a nation with 7,000 years of civilisation. History knows us well. What is clear is this: it is YOU who have carried the killing of children and crimes against humanity from the Stone Age into the modern world.”