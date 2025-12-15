/'Offered our fullest support': Jaishankar speaks to Australian FM after Bondi Beach terror attack

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday after the deadly terror attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, which claimed the lives of more than 15 people amid a gathering to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah.

In a post on social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar said, “Just spoke to Australian Foreign Minister @SenatorWong. Conveyed our deepest condolences about the Bondi Beach terrorist attack and offered our fullest support.”

PM Modi condemns the attack

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday denounced the attack at Australia’s Bondi Beach that struck people marking the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, offering condolences to the bereaved families and expressing solidarity with the Australian people.

PM Modi said in a post on X, “Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.”

Authorities have classified the incident as a terrorist attack aimed at Jewish Australians gathered for the celebration. CNN reported that one of the victims, a Holocaust survivor, was killed while trying to protect his wife from the gunfire.

Australian officials stated that the attack was carried out by a father and son. The 50-year-old father was shot dead by police at the scene, while his 24-year-old son was rushed to the hospital. Police also confirmed that the elder man possessed a recreational hunting license and that raids were carried out at a residence in Sydney as part of the probe.