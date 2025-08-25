/'Not going to have nuclear war': Trump touts 'very good' relationship with Kim Jong-un, says he will meet him 'someday'

President Trump expressed willingness to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un again, citing their strong past relationship. Ahead of talks with South Korea’s president, he emphasised hopes to restart negotiations with Pyongyang.
US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 25) signalled his readiness to reopen dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying he expects to meet him “someday.” Speaking during a press interaction, Trump praised his “very good” relationship with Kim while preparing for a summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House. The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table.
“In fact, someday, I will see him. I look forward to seeing him. He was very good with me … We got along great,” Trump said. He added that he was confident Kim would agree to meet him “at some point.”
The president once again argued that his leadership had prevented war with North Korea. “You notice that since I came into office, you haven’t had a problem with him,” he told reporters. Trump went further, saying that if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election, the US would already be at nuclear war with Pyongyang. “We are not going to have a nuclear war. Once that happens, it’s over,” he said.
Trump also boasted about knowing Kim “better than anybody, almost, other than his sister,” referring to Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sibling. Speculation continues that Trump may revive his personal diplomacy with Pyongyang. Between 2018 and 2019, he and Kim held three unprecedented meetings, including their first summit in Singapore. Trump also became the first US president to step into North Korea during a 2019 visit.
However, the talks ultimately failed to produce a breakthrough. Pyongyang continued nuclear testing, and no agreement on denuclearisation, a key American demand, was reached.