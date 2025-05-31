/'Not at FBI for tea': Kash Patel's deputy refutes report of his boss at nightclubs, says FBI Director works for '13 hours'

Amid row over Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel's nightclub visits, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said that Patel works for 13 hours every day. Dan Bongino, in an interview, said Patel arrives at the office at 6 am and rarely leaves before 7 pm, while refuting reports that Patel is rarely in office.



"Kash is in the office by 6 a.m. and rarely leaves before 7 p.m. If you think we are there for tea and crumpets… I mean, Kash is there all day," he said. He also added that their offices are so close that he can even hear when Patel turns on a faucet. “I stare at these four walls all day in DC, you know, by myself, divorced from my wife. Not divorced, but I mean, separated. And it's hard. We love each other, but it's hard to be apart,” Bongino said.

Bongino explained his sacrifices saying, “My wife is struggling. But I am not a victim. I am not James Comey (former FBI director). I did this and I am proud that I did it.”



This comes weeks after Former FBI counter-intelligence official Frank Figliuzzi said that Patel is spotted more at nightclubs and less at the office, but people are not complaining because they probably think that things could be bad if he ran the office. Yeah well, reportedly, he's been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover building," Figliuzzi replied. "And there are reports that daily briefings to him have been changed from every day to maybe twice weekly," he said.



Former FBI director James Comey had also raised questions about Kash Patel and Dan Bongino's leadership. "There are lots of people in the FBI who know what they're doing. I hope these two guys are letting them guide them," he told CNN.



