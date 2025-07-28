/'Not a fan, a nasty person': Trump slams Starmer's 'friend' in front of him in awkward video

US President Donald Trump, speaking alongside the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, slammed the London mayor Sadiq Khan and called him a "nasty person". “I'm not a fan of your mayor [Sadiq Khan], a nasty person…Trump said. When reporters asked him the reason, he said, "He's done a terrible job, the mayor of London."

Starmer was seen jumping in between and saying, "He's actually a friend of mine.” But Trump repeated, "I think he's done a terrible job."

Moreover, when a reporter asked Trump, “Mr President, you have a successful social media site. There are new powers here to censor your sites, state-mandated power.”

"You mean Truth?" Trump asked. "I don't think he's going to censor me because I say only good things. Will you please uncensor my site?" Trump asked Starmer who was sitting adjacent to him.

Starmer, who was somewhat surprised by the question, denied it and said, "No, no, no, no. We are not censoring anyone. We have got some measures which are there to protect children, in particular from sites like suicide...we have too many cases in the United Kingdom where young children, um, taking their lives and when you look through their social media, they have been accessing sites which talk about suicide."

Trump on Gaza hunger

Trump, when he was asked if he agreed with Netanyahu's claim that there was no starvation in Gaza, said, “I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry.”

Starmer intervened and added, “It's a humanitarian crisis. It's an absolute catastrophe. I think people in Britain are revolted by seeing what they're seeing on their screens.” The American president also said that the Palestinian militant group was unlikely to release the remaining 20 Israeli hostages. "That's like their shield," Trump said.