'NO nuclear material...': IAEA says centrifuge manufacturing workshop hit as Israel strikes Iran's Isfahan site

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that a centrifuge manufacturing workshop inside Iran's nuclear facilities in Isfahan was among the targets hit by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday (Jun 21). In the statement, IAEA Director General Grossi said that there was no nuclear material present at the site and therefore, the attack on it will have no radiological consequences. The latest attack marked the second confirmed IDF attack on the Isfahan site since Israel hit nuclear and military facilities inside Iran on June 13.

The IAEA said that the workshop made the machines used to enrich uranium and was previously under IAEA monitoring and verification as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including with installed Agency cameras. “We know this facility well. There was no nuclear material at this site and therefore, the attack on it will have no radiological consequences,” Director General Grossi said.



Earlier, the IAEA had said that the Tehran Research Center, where advanced centrifuge rotors were manufactured and tested, and a workshop in the city of Karaj, where different centrifuge components were manufactured, were hit by Israel.

Director General Grossi on Friday told the United Nations Security Council that “attacks on nuclear sites in the Islamic Republic of Iran have caused a sharp degradation in nuclear safety and security” in the country, adding: “Though they have not so far led to a radiological release affecting the public, there is a danger this could occur.” The IAEA warned against striking nuclear sites, stating that it may lead to nuclear contamination that would pose dangerous health risks.

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces Spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin shared a video showing a nuclear facility in Isfahan, claiming it to be the exact location where Iran is conducting the reconversion of enriched uranium. The IDF claimed that this is the stage that comes in the process of developing a nuclear weapon.

