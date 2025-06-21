/'Developing a nuclear weapon...': Israel reveals EXACT location inside Isfahan nuclear site where Iran is allegedly converting enriched uranium

On the ninth day of Operation Rising Lion, Israel Defence Forces Spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin revealed the exact location inside the Isfahan nuclear site where Iran is conducting the reconversion of enriched uranium. The IDF claimed that this is the stage that comes in the process of developing a nuclear weapon. Sharing a video, the IDF said that it has hit the site several times and shared a video of how it looks after the latest strike. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned about striking nuclear sites, stating that it may lead to nuclear contamination that would pose dangerous health risks.

“Overnight, we deepened the strike on the nuclear site in Isfahan and in western Iran. On the screen, you can see the site where reconversion of enriched uranium takes place. This is the stage following enrichment in the process of developing a nuclear weapon. We had already struck the site in the operation’s opening blow—and last night, we struck it again in a wide-scale strike to reinforce our achievements. This is how the site now looks following the latest strike,” IDF Spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin said.

Israel killed Hamas' October 7 mastermind Saeez Izadi

The IAF fighter jets carried out the operation overnight and killed the October 7 mastermind Saeed Izadi, while he was hiding in the city of Qom. The Israeli forces have been continuously tracking him for the past days, IDF Spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin said, adding that they completed the operation overnight. "He was one of the few founders and chief orchestrators of the plan to annihilate the State of Israel—alongside Yahya Sinwar, Mohammad Deif, and other murderous terrorists," BG Effie Defrin said. The spokesperson stressed that Izaadi was one of the "key orchestrators" of the brutal October 7 terror attack and was one of the few who knew about the attack before it was executed. Moreover, the spokesperson added that Izadi was the main link between the Iranian regime and Hamas. “The blood of many Israelis is on his hands.” We will continue to pursue the orchestrators of October 7th—every last one of them, he said.

