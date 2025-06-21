Genetic mutations, acute radiation syndrome: What is nuclear contamination? Health risks over Israel's attack on Iran nuclear facilities | EXPLAINED

Israel has struck several nuclear facilities in Iran since June 13. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is closely monitoring the situation at those sites. In a statement to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the agency detailed the current situation at Iran's nuclear sites. “The level of radioactivity outside the Natanz site has remained unchanged and at normal levels, indicating no external radiological impact on the population or the environment,” the IAEA statement said.

What is nuclear contamination?

Nuclear contamination, also known as radioactive contamination, refers to the uncontrolled release and spread of radioactive substances into the environment. It can pose serious health, environmental, and economic risks, especially if not properly contained or managed.



Health Risks

Increases the risk of cancer, genetic mutations, and organ damage, especially with prolonged or high-dose exposure

From short-term high doses, leading to nausea, hair loss, internal bleeding, and death, it can lead to Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS)

Even low doses over time can increase the risk of thyroid cancer, leukemia, and birth defects

Ingesting radioactive particles through milk, vegetables, seafood, or water can be deadly over time

What risks do these strikes pose?

Peter Bryant, a professor at the University of Liverpool in England, who specialises in radiation protection science and nuclear energy policy, told AP that he is not too concerned about fallout risks from the strikes so far. He noted that the Arak site was not operational while the Natanz facility was underground and no release of radiation was reported. "The issue is controlling what has happened inside that facility, but nuclear facilities are designed for that," he said. "Uranium is only dangerous if it gets physically inhaled or ingested or gets into the body at low enrichments," he added.

