Genetic mutations, acute radiation syndrome: What is nuclear contamination? Health risks over Israel's attack on Iran nuclear facilities | EXPLAINED

Israel has struck several nuclear facilities in Iran since June 13, leading to fears of nuclear contamination. Here's what we know
Israel has struck several nuclear facilities in Iran since June 13. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is closely monitoring the situation at those sites. In a statement to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the agency detailed the current situation at Iran's nuclear sites. “The level of radioactivity outside the Natanz site has remained unchanged and at normal levels, indicating no external radiological impact on the population or the environment,” the IAEA statement said.
Nuclear contamination, also known as radioactive contamination, refers to the uncontrolled release and spread of radioactive substances into the environment. It can pose serious health, environmental, and economic risks, especially if not properly contained or managed.
Health Risks
Peter Bryant, a professor at the University of Liverpool in England, who specialises in radiation protection science and nuclear energy policy, told AP that he is not too concerned about fallout risks from the strikes so far. He noted that the Arak site was not operational while the Natanz facility was underground and no release of radiation was reported. "The issue is controlling what has happened inside that facility, but nuclear facilities are designed for that," he said. "Uranium is only dangerous if it gets physically inhaled or ingested or gets into the body at low enrichments," he added.
James Acton, co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said an attack on Bushehr "could cause an absolute radiological catastrophe", but that attacks on enrichment facilities were "unlikely to cause significant off-site consequences". Before uranium goes into a nuclear reactor it is barely radioactive, he said. "The chemical form uranium hexafluoride is toxic ... but it actually doesn't tend to travel large distances and it's barely radioactive. So far the radiological consequences of Israel's attacks have been virtually nil," he added, while stating his opposition to Israel's campaign. Bennett of the University of Leicester said it would be "foolhardy for the Israelis to attack" Bushehr because they could pierce the reactor, which would mean releasing radioactive material into the atmosphere.