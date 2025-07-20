/'NO MORE MILITARY AID TO ISRAEL': US Senator says Netanyahu’s atrocities are 'not limited to Gaza'

US Senator Bernie Sanders called for a stop on American military aid to Israel in its ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza on Saturday (July 19). The Senator took to the social media platform X and said, "NO MORE MILITARY AID TO ISRAEL." Sanders, who called the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "war criminal" last week during his visit to the White House, once again criticised him for his war in Gaza. The Senator said, "Netanyahu's atrocities are not limited to Gaza. He has also unleashed terrorist settlers in the West Bank who attack civilians and recently beat a young American to death."

"Even Trump's ambassador, Mike Huckabee, called this a 'terrorist act'," added in his statement. This was in the context of Huckbee's statement on the same, in which he lambasted Israeli settlers for an attack on a Palestinian church in the West Bank.

"It is an act of terror, and it is a crime," Huckabee said in a statement, "Those who carry out acts of terror and violence in Taybeh – or anywhere – (should) be found and be prosecuted. Not just reprimanded, that’s not enough," Trump's ambassador said.

'Netanyahu’s extremist government has killed...'

Last week, Sanders posted on X, saying, “As President Trump & Congress roll out the red carpet for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, let’s remember that Netanyahu has been indicted as a war criminal by the International Criminal Court for overseeing the systematic killing and starvation of civilians in Gaza."

The senator also issued a video message in which he reminded followers of Netanyahu’s involvement in the conflict in Gaza.