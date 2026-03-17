/'No formal request from US for deployment of warships to Middle East', says South Korea's defense minister

South Korea’s Defense Ministry has not received any formal request from the United States to send warships to the Middle East, Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said on Tuesday (March 17). His remarks came after US President Donald Trump urged allies to help safeguard the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking at a parliamentary session, Ahn clarified the government’s position, saying, "The defense ministry has not received an official request," and emphasised that Trump’s social media posts do not qualify as a formal appeal.
Although the ministry has conducted internal discussions in anticipation of a possible request, Ahn noted that the matter is not yet ready for public disclosure. He underscored that any decision on deploying military assets must align with national priorities, saying such a move "should be decided in consideration of national interest, public safety, the Constitution and law," and would require parliamentary approval.
Meanwhile, Ahn reaffirmed the military’s preparedness amid rising tensions in the Middle East. "Going forward, our military will thoroughly maintain a firm readiness posture against all possible situations," he said during a defense committee meeting. He added that South Korea is also closely monitoring North Korea in coordination with the United States while ensuring the safety of overseas military units.
Separately, South Korea recently completed “Operation Desert Shine,” successfully evacuating 204 nationals from Saudi Arabia using a military transport aircraft.
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