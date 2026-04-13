/'No fear of Trump administration': Pope Leo's straight and clear message for Trump

The verbal crossfire between the White House and the Holy See reached a fever pitch this Monday (Apr 13) as Pope Leo XIV issued a defiant response to President Donald Trump’s recent accusations. Speaking to journalists aboard the papal plane en route to Algiers, the first American Pontiff addressed the president’s labeling of his leadership as "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy" with a clarity that signalled a historic rift in US-Vatican relations.

The Pope said, “I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel.” He effectively established a clear distinction as he continued, "We are not politicians. We don’t deal with foreign policy with the same perspective he might understand it, but I do believe in the message of the Gospel, as a peacemaker."

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The friction, which has been simmering since the escalation of the US-Iran conflict, exploded after Trump’s Sunday (Apr 12) statement on social media. The president’s critique was not merely political; it was personal, contrasting Leo XIV with his brother, Louis, a staunch MAGA supporter and accusing the Church of failing to protect its flock during the COVID-19 pandemic. By invoking the "fear" priests felt during lockdown, Trump attempted to paint the Pope as a leader out of touch with his own institution’s struggles. The US president wrote, “I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn't! I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

However, the Vatican’s response suggests a strategic shift. By leaning into his identity as a "peacemaker," Pope Leo XIV is positioning the Holy See as the primary global alternative to the "America First" kinetic strategy. While Washington reinforces its naval blockades in the Strait of Hormuz, the Pope is embarking on an 11-day journey through Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States, further contextualised this stance during a briefing at the Holy See Press Office. He emphasised that the Pope’s mission is one of "solidarity with a continent that bears the brunt of global indifference."