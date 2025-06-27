Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated his stance that his country will act according to Israel’s actions. A ceasefire will be followed and maintained until Tel Aviv sticks to it, and any aggression will mean retaliation. In an interview with state TV, he said, "Tell the Zionist regime that Iran is not Lebanon. It is not like they think that they can implement a so-called ceasefire that they do and then think we will back down out of fear that the war will start again. No, if they take any action, we will immediately take countermeasures, and I hope that this is clear to them and they will respect the ceasefire; otherwise, it is not like we will be so-called tolerant in this regard."



The ’12-day war’ between the two countries ended on June 24, after a ceasefire was mediated by US President Donald Trump. Araghchi continued, “As I said, we do not accept any ceasefire, we do not accept the cessation of operations, but if the Zionist regime does not continue its attacks, we have no intention of continuing. No agreement has been made to resume negotiations now. I am stating clearly that no agreement has been made, no promise has been made, nor have we talked at all about restarting negotiations. But the fact that we are examining among ourselves what is in the interest of the Iranian people is another discussion. So far, there has been no agreement, no subject for negotiation."



Talking of diplomacy, he states with clarity, "I must say that every war creates changes in itself, and these changes in diplomacy will also show themselves, which we are now adjusting. From now on, our diplomacy will change, it will definitely take on a new form, it will take on a new arrangement."

“Look, we were negotiating with America, Israel destroyed the table, then we were talking to Europe, the Americans destroyed it. So I say, those who say let's go back to the negotiating table should specify exactly which table they mean and with what specifications,” Araghchi added.