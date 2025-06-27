Days after the ceasefire, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed on Thursday (June 26) that the damage to the country’s nuclear facilities is ‘serious’. This comes as the Islamic Republic of Iran has begun assessing the extent of damage and its impact on the nuclear programme.

In an interview with the state TV, Araghchi said, “A detailed assessment of the damage is being carried out by experts from the International Atomic Energy Organisation.” He also said that it’s high on the government’s agenda to discuss the damages.

He continued, "We should definitely examine the inspectors and see if they comply with the law of the parliament. We need to think about it. But it is clear that when they want to inspect the facilities that have been destroyed, they want to know how much damage there is.”

“Of course, I must say that the damage is excessive and serious. But for the inspectors to be informed exactly, this is a decision that must be made, and in accordance with the law of the parliament. In my opinion, the Supreme National Security Council should make this decision,” he added.

The ‘12-day war’ came to end after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. This came on June 23, a day after America struck Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities in Iran and hours after Iran struck a US base, al-Udeid in Qatar in retaliation to the strikes conducted on its nuclear sites by the former using B-2 bombers.After which Trump also suggested a regime change for Iran and days later he also took a U-turn and changed his stance.